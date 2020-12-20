EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) Shares Gap Down to $64.75

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.75, but opened at $63.00. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) shares last traded at $63.43, with a volume of 217,229 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) Company Profile (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

