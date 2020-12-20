Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX) (ASX:EAS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX) (ASX:EAS) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other news, insider Kevin White acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$46,000.00 ($32,857.14).

Easton Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It also invests in property securities and hedge funds. It was formerly known as Equities and Freeholds Limited. Easton Investments Limited was formed on August 2, 2005 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

