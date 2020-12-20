EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Position Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $97,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $136.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.94. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $153.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.22.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,842,076.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $228,106.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,425,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,069 shares of company stock worth $817,653. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

