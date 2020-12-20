E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on EONGY. UBS Group raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of E.On to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of EONGY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.03. 52,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. E.On has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

