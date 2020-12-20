DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,607.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $701,497.57 and approximately $7,607.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00031537 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00011957 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005795 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008038 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005057 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

