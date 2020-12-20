DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,288 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

DTE Energy stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.56.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

