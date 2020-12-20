Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.56.
Dropbox stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 124.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.17.
In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,921 shares of company stock valued at $620,401. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 184.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 409.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.
See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.