Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.56.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 124.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,921 shares of company stock valued at $620,401. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 184.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 409.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.