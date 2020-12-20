Downing ONE VCT Plc (DDV1.L) (LON:DDV1) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25

Downing ONE VCT Plc (DDV1.L) (LON:DDV1) declared a dividend on Friday, December 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Downing ONE VCT Plc (DDV1.L) stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Friday. Downing ONE VCT Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 72.48 ($0.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £73.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.06.

About Downing ONE VCT Plc (DDV1.L)

Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.

