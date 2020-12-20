Doug Black Sells 15,000 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,443,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,927,650.00.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $153.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $154.98.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 565,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after purchasing an additional 255,544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,337.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 143,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,125,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the last quarter.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

