Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.57.

DOMO opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16. Domo has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $69.56.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domo will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $432,574.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,355.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $122,471.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,873 shares of company stock valued at $16,786,345. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,419,000 after acquiring an additional 47,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,381,000 after acquiring an additional 320,176 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,200,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after acquiring an additional 98,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 1,952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 929,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 475,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

