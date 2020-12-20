DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,469 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $4,130,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2,307.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $231,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total value of $3,215,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,044. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $241.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.50. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of -204.24 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.21.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

