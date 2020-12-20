Dixons Carphone’s (DSITF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Dixons Carphone from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

OTCMKTS DSITF opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Dixons Carphone has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.