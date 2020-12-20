Distil Plc (DIS.L) (LON:DIS) Shares Gap Up to $1.55

Distil Plc (DIS.L) (LON:DIS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.65. Distil Plc (DIS.L) shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 1,009,157 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £7.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.28.

Distil Plc (DIS.L) Company Profile (LON:DIS)

Distil Plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur.

