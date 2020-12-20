Discovery Metals Corp. (DSV.V) (CVE:DSV) Trading Down 3.3%

Discovery Metals Corp. (DSV.V) (CVE:DSV)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.06. 400,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 622,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 46.46, a current ratio of 46.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$617.11 million and a P/E ratio of -29.86.

Discovery Metals Corp. (DSV.V) Company Profile (CVE:DSV)

Discovery Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits primarily in Mexico. The company explores for silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship property is the 100%-owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately of 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua State, Mexico.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Metals Corp. (DSV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Metals Corp. (DSV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.