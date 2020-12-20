Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) Trading Down 2.3%

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $26.33. 72,359 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 72,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.58% of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.