Dimecoin Trading 79.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 66.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $343,928.66 and $6,478.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 79.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00034526 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001585 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001969 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

