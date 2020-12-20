DigixDAO (DGD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.49 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for $125.88 or 0.00521076 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $17.49 million and $87,394.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00362760 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003841 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017176 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025191 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DGD is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 138,979 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

