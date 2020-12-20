DigitalNote Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $54,262.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00650811 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001157 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000411 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000308 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,091,754,586 coins and its circulating supply is 4,875,705,197 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

