Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.63

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 71942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on DTEGY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

