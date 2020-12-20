Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $92.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.13.

MSM stock opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $87.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

