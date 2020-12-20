DEEX Market Capitalization Reaches $305,498.75 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 67.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. DEEX has a market capitalization of $305,498.75 and $286.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002814 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002143 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006896 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000143 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001383 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

