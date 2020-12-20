Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Trading 28.1% Higher

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) shares traded up 28.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.60. 582,218 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,935% from the average session volume of 28,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,288,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,982,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,315,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,854,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,189,000.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

