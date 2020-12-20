Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.06 Billion

Brokerages expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report sales of $7.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.90 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $6.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $34.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.35 billion to $35.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $37.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.85 billion to $38.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.68.

Deere & Company stock traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.70. 3,274,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,154. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.83 and a 200 day moving average of $207.77. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $271.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

