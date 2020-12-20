David B. Weiner Sells 17,500 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $187,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,940.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of INO stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.18. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $33.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 181.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $63,000. 32.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.