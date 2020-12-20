Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Down 5.4%

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) dropped 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 1,170,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 471% from the average daily volume of 205,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.61 million, a PE ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Daktronics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 134,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Daktronics by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

