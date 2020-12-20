DAEX Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $11,275.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00057504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00374237 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017569 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025944 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

