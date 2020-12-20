DA Davidson Downgrades Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports. DA Davidson currently has $9.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HTBK. ValuEngine raised Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.22. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

In other news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 269.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 435,102 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 72.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 21.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 559.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 288,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

