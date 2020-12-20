CyberMiles Price Hits $0.0091 on Top Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.53 or 0.00486475 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,506.31 or 0.99848860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005749 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021317 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003129 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.