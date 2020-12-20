CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) Insider Heather Peacock Purchases 314,607 Shares

CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) insider Heather Peacock purchased 314,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £12,584.28 ($16,441.44).

Shares of CYAN opened at GBX 4.68 ($0.06) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.37. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08).

Get CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) alerts:

About CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.