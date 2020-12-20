CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) Insider Heather Peacock Purchases 314,607 Shares

CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) (LON:CYAN) insider Heather Peacock purchased 314,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £12,584.28 ($16,441.44).
Shares of CYAN opened at GBX 4.68 ($0.06) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.37. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08).
About CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L)
Recommended Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode Holdings plc (CYAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.