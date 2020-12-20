Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $102.73 million and $39.77 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00056781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00369535 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00018045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00025742 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 94.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,389,417,132 coins and its circulating supply is 155,297,961 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

