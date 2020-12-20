Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 13,592 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,207,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 34.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 78.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.19.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $158.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

