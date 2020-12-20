Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 11,334 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SXT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $75.30. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $323.57 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

