Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

