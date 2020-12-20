Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nexstar Media Group worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $495,350.00. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $452,593.10. Insiders have sold a total of 35,760 shares of company stock worth $3,675,617 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $101.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.24. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

