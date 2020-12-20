Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be bought for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Village Accelerator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00368311 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00018242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026034 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 82% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Village Accelerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Village Accelerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.