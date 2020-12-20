Critical Survey: Enterprise Informatics (OTCMKTS:EINF) versus Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Enterprise Informatics (OTCMKTS:EINF) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enterprise Informatics and Scientific Games, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Informatics 0 0 0 0 N/A Scientific Games 0 2 4 0 2.67

Scientific Games has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.36%. Given Scientific Games’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than Enterprise Informatics.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Informatics and Scientific Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Informatics N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games -13.11% N/A -2.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of Scientific Games shares are held by institutional investors. 68.2% of Enterprise Informatics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Scientific Games shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enterprise Informatics and Scientific Games’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Informatics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Scientific Games $3.40 billion 1.14 -$130.00 million $0.23 177.04

Enterprise Informatics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scientific Games.

Volatility and Risk

Enterprise Informatics has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Games has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scientific Games beats Enterprise Informatics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enterprise Informatics Company Profile

Enterprise Informatics, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a suite of integrated document, configuration, and records management software products. It primarily offers eB, an integrated suite, which enables organizations to create, capture, store, manage, share, and distribute critical business information regarding their customers, products, assets, and processes. The eB suite also enables to maintain information about the configuration of its products, assets, and infrastructures. It serves local governments, petrochemicals, utilities, manufacturing, and transportation industries. The company offers its products and services through direct sales force, third-party value added resellers, system integrators, and OEMs principally in the United States and Europe. It was formerly known as Spescom Software, Inc. and changed its name to Enterprise Informatics, Inc. in April 2007. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in San Diego, California. Enterprise Informatics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bentley Systems, Incorporated.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases gaming machines; provides gaming operations and licensing arrangements; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery products; designs and manufactures instant games tickets; offers instant products planning, monitoring, management system, warehousing, inventory management, distribution, marketing, and game support functions; supplies player loyalty programs, merchandising services, and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicenses brands for lottery products and lottery-related promotional products. It also provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's SciPlay segment sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards; and third-party branded games and original content through mobile and web platforms. Its Digital segment provides digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products, and services; software design, development, licensing, maintenance, and support services; Open Platform Systems; and content aggregation platforms. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

