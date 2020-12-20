Critical Comparison: PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) & Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Mastercard 43.13% 114.80% 22.01%

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Mastercard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and Mastercard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mastercard $16.88 billion 20.10 $8.12 billion $7.77 43.80

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and Mastercard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPJ Healthcare Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastercard 0 5 28 0 2.85

Mastercard has a consensus target price of $348.82, suggesting a potential upside of 2.50%. Given Mastercard’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mastercard is more favorable than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Summary

Mastercard beats PPJ Healthcare Enterprises on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Company Profile

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel. It also provides billing, specialty medical billing, collection, and workers comp lien collection services for health care providers in the areas of pain management, anesthesia and surgery centers practices, and various specialties of medicine. The company was formerly known as PPJ Enterprise and changed its name to PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. in October 2014. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence products, information and analytics services, consulting services, loyalty and reward programs, processing services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

