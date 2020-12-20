Critical Analysis: Littlefield (OTCMKTS:LTFD) versus Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and Littlefield (OTCMKTS:LTFD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Littlefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports -11.57% -2.36% -1.05% Littlefield N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Madison Square Garden Sports and Littlefield, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 1 0 2.50 Littlefield 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus target price of $195.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.95%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than Littlefield.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Littlefield’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 7.05 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -36.49 Littlefield N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Littlefield has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Volatility & Risk

Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Littlefield has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of Littlefield shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Littlefield beats Madison Square Garden Sports on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

Littlefield Company Profile

Littlefield Corporation, through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates bingo halls in the United States. The company was formerly known as American Bingo & Gaming Corporation. Littlefield Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

