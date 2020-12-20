Critical Analysis: Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Concho Resources and Laredo Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concho Resources 0 9 16 0 2.64 Laredo Petroleum 1 3 4 0 2.38

Concho Resources presently has a consensus price target of $71.27, suggesting a potential upside of 19.66%. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.06%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Concho Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Concho Resources and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concho Resources -294.71% 8.15% 5.36% Laredo Petroleum -111.63% 23.92% 6.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Concho Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Concho Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Concho Resources and Laredo Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concho Resources $4.59 billion 2.55 -$705.00 million $3.05 19.53 Laredo Petroleum $837.28 million 0.29 -$342.46 million $14.80 1.38

Laredo Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Concho Resources. Laredo Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concho Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Concho Resources has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.63, suggesting that its share price is 363% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Concho Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it had assembled 133,512 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 293,377 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

