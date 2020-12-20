Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of CRTO opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.04. Criteo has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.61 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. UBS Group AG raised its position in Criteo by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Criteo by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666,978 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,393,000 after purchasing an additional 422,330 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 41.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 173,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 50,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.