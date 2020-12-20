Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives $11.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.45.

A number of analysts have commented on CRLBF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

