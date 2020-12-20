Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Crescent Point Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.64.

Shares of CPG opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $328.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.28 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,637,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469,730 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,042,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,116 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,905,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,598,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 911,694 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

