Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.63.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.32 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the second quarter worth $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the second quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

