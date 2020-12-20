Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.63.
Hess Midstream stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $25.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the second quarter worth $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the second quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
