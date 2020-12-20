Craig Hallum Boosts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $212.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.77.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $196.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.39 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $80.49 and a 1 year high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock worth $13,593,096. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

