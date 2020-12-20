Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Covetrus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

CVET stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($8.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $88,001.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $94,268.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $850,069. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 43.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 79,410 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Covetrus by 12.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

