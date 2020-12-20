CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CPLG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

CPLG opened at $6.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $371.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.93. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $10.77.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,526,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,670,000 after buying an additional 1,186,128 shares in the last quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 1,109,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 597,365 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,503,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 106,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

