Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) (LON:CTEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) (LON:CTEC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 205.57 ($2.69).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) news, insider Karim Bitar sold 529,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.36), for a total transaction of £958,905.42 ($1,252,816.07).

CTEC opened at GBX 205.40 ($2.68) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 171.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 201.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 195.31. Convatec Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 142.40 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 225.80 ($2.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

