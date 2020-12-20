Contrasting Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) and Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ)

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) and Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Drilling Products and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Drilling Products -7.96% -19.37% -7.91% Weatherford International 62.77% 2,180.93% 74.46%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Superior Drilling Products and Weatherford International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Drilling Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Weatherford International 1 0 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Superior Drilling Products and Weatherford International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Drilling Products $19.00 million 0.69 -$940,000.00 ($0.04) -12.75 Weatherford International $5.22 billion 0.00 $3.64 billion N/A N/A

Weatherford International has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Drilling Products.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.4% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Weatherford International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Superior Drilling Products on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc., a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers. The company also manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company. It serves oil and natural gas drilling industry. The company was formerly known as SD Company, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Drilling Products, Inc. in May 2014. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, Utah.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

