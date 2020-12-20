Contrasting Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) & iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Starbucks and iPic Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbucks 5.56% -22.26% 6.26% iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Starbucks has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPic Entertainment has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Starbucks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Starbucks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Starbucks and iPic Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbucks $26.51 billion 4.55 $3.60 billion $2.83 36.49 iPic Entertainment $148.35 million 0.02 -$23.20 million N/A N/A

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than iPic Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Starbucks and iPic Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbucks 0 12 15 0 2.56 iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Starbucks currently has a consensus price target of $97.04, indicating a potential downside of 6.04%. Given Starbucks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Starbucks is more favorable than iPic Entertainment.

Summary

Starbucks beats iPic Entertainment on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. The company offers its products under the Starbucks, Teavana, Seattle's Best Coffee, Evolution Fresh, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve, and Princi brand names. As of October 29, 2020, it operated approximately 32,000 stores. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 123 screens at 16 locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

