Contrasting MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) & Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Online Vacation Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip -151.72% -44.88% -36.21% Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MakeMyTrip and Online Vacation Center, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 1 0 0 0 1.00 Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Online Vacation Center’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $511.53 million 5.53 -$447.78 million ($4.26) -6.43 Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 1.09 $2.93 million N/A N/A

Online Vacation Center has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MakeMyTrip.

Volatility and Risk

MakeMyTrip has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Online Vacation Center beats MakeMyTrip on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase a range of travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2020, it had 14 company-owned travel stores and approximately 150 franchisee-owned travel stores. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers, and small businesses. MakeMyTrip Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

